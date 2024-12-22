Sindh Govt To Host Donkey Cart Race, Games, E-sports Tourneys
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Sindh government has announced plans to organize a series of unique and diverse sports events, including the Donkey Cart Race, Sindh Beach Games, Special Games, E-Sports, and Sindh Pink Games.
This announcement was made by Sindh’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, in an official statement.
According to Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, the Donkey Cart Race will take place in Karachi starting December 25, 2024. The Sindh Beach Games will be held on January 17, 18, and 19, 2025, at the coastal beach areas. Moreover, the Sindh Pink Games are scheduled for February 2025, while the Quaid-e-Azam Games will be conducted on December 25, 2024, in Karachi and Hyderabad.
The games will feature sports such as cricket, football, hockey, badminton, softball, athletics, karate, and wrestling. Winter coaching classes will also begin across 30 districts of Sindh from December 23 to December 30, 2024.
These classes aim to foster an interest in sports among the youth, enhance their skills, and provide them with training that aligns with international standards. Highlighting the growing popularity of E-Sports, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar stated, “E-Sports has rapidly gained traction in the world of sports.
The younger generation is increasingly gravitating toward this field, which is poised to become a major industry in the coming years. The Sindh government is working on various projects to further develop this sector.” The minister emphasized that the Sindh government is providing modern sports facilities, training programs, and infrastructure to support the youth and foster growth in the sports sector. “These initiatives reflect the Sindh government’s commitment to promoting sports and ensuring the well-being of young people,” Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar added.
