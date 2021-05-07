Sindh govt to inaugurate Mass COVID Vaccination Center from Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Department, Government of Sindh would inaugurate Mass COVID Vaccination Center at Expo Center Karachi from Sunday (May 09).

This was revealed by the statement issued here on Friday.

This would be Pakistan's largest vaccination center, where up to 30,000 vaccines will be administered on a daily basis, if further added.

The center will be open 24 hours a day.