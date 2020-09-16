UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt To Increase Number Of Women Complaint Centers: Shahla Raza

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Sindh govt to increase number of Women Complaint Centers: Shahla Raza

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza Wednesday said the provincial government has set up Women Complaint Centers in various districts to ensure the dignity of the oppressed women and to provide them full legal assistance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza Wednesday said the provincial government has set up Women Complaint Centers in various districts to ensure the dignity of the oppressed women and to provide them full legal assistance.

According to a news release, the minister said the provincial government was going to increase the number of Women Complaint Centers.

While receiving the annual performance report of the Women's Directorate in Jacobabad, Shahla Raza said the staffers at the Women Complaint Centers were committed to provide assistance to the women.

She said the Department of Women Development was making every effort to provide protection and legal assistance to the women victims of molestations and in this regard, a cell has been set up in the Minister's Office where victim women can lodge their grievances.

Briefing the provincial minister, Deputy Director Jacobabad Khalida Soomro told that the Directorate of Women Development Jacobabad had registered 300 cases of various kinds including kidnapping, harassment, acid attacks, violence, child marriages, custody of children and others during last year.

In all these cases, the affected women were assisted by providing all possible legal assistance.

The deputy director said that temporary accommodation for the affected women and children was also arranged by the Directorate of Women Development in Jacobabad.

Khalida Soomro informed the Directorate, to provide women with full opportunities in society, organized an event on International Women's Day to raise awareness among the public about women's rights and related laws. In addition, various community improvement programs were organized in collaboration with SRSO. In collaboration with the district administration, training workshops, sports day, cultural day, open forum were also organized.

Syeda Shahla Raza appreciated the performance of Jacobabad Directorate and stressed on the need for steps to further improve it.

