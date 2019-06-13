Sindh govt to increase salaries, pensions of govt employees by 15-20%

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The Sindh budget is estimated at around Rs13 trillion.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) The salaries and pensions of government employees are likely to be increased by 15-20% in the Sindh budget 2019-20.

According to details, the Sindh cabinet will approve budgetary proposals on Thursday following which the Sindh government will present its fiscal budget the same day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who has also the portfolio of finance will present the budget in Sindh Assembly.

Earlier, the federal cabinet approved raising the salaries of government employees.

The federal government has approved 10% raise in salaries of BS-1 to BS-16 government employees in budget 2019.

Moreover, a 5% raise has been approved in salaries of BS-17 to BS-20 employees.

On the other hand, BS-20 and BS-21 employees will not be given any raise.

The pensions of retired government employees have also been increased by 10%.

The Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf led government presented its first Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in National Assembly in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The budget envisages fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation and people friendly policies for the socio economic prosperity of the country.

The main focus in the budget was on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization while the government enhanced allocations for social safety net for providing maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society.