Sindh Govt to install 4000 RO plants in schools: C Sindh

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government would install 4000 Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in schools and 1300 RO plants in the various public hospitals across Sindh here on Friday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government would install 4000 Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in schools and 1300 RO plants in the various public hospitals across Sindh here on Friday.

He stated this while presiding over an important meeting regarding implementation on directives of Water Commission, said a statement today.

The CS Sindh further stated that Rs 2000 million have been allocated for an ADP Scheme for the installation of RO plants in various public hospitals and schools in different parts of Sindh.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Public Health Engineering Roshan Ali Sheikh, Secretary Irrigation Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Secretary General Administration Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Industries Abdul Haleem Sheikh and other concerned officers of SEPA, KWSB, KDA and WASA.

Secretary PHE Roshan Sheikh briefed in a meeting that on the directives of the Water Commission 104 water supply schemes have been completed, 268 schemes will be completed before June 2020 and some 122 schemes are under tendering process.

Briefing about the status of RO plants, he stated that 2368 RO plants have been installed in various locations in Sindh out of which 1603 are functional while some 760 RO plants are non functional.

The CS Sindh directed Secretary PHE to make sure that all installed RO plants are functioning properly as per their capacity.

He further informed the meeting that Rs 2.8 billion have been released to the oversight committees for operation and maintenance O&M of water supply schemes.

The authorities of the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) informed the meeting that as per directives of the Water Commission every district must have a landfill site and SSWMB has written to the deputy commissioners for the allocation of land for land fill site.

The CS Sindh Directed all divisional commissioners to provide land for the landfill site in every district and two rooms may also be allocated for the office of SSWMB at divisional headquarters.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has stated that all directives of the water commission are being implemented in its true letter and spirit.

He also directed the authorities of Sindh Transport department and Sindh Environment Protection Authority (SEPA) to conduct joint survey of air pollution in Karachi.

He also directed the Secretary Schools education department to introduce environmental courses, topics and literature and books about environment in educational institutions.