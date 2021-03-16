Sindh govt to introduce a cotton policy soon: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh province, especially district Ghotki' s cotton is famous at the national level and Sindh government is going to introduce a cotton policy very soon.

The Minister said this during visits to different areas of Ghotki, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He visited the Research Institute for Cotton Ghotki as well as various areas of different Union Councils of Ghotki.

Talking to media on the occasion, Dharejo said that there is a dire need for development projects in various sectors in Panu Aqil and Ghotki. In this regard, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved different development projects, he added.