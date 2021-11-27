Sindh Govt to introduce Labour Card for public, private sectors employees: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has informed that the provincial government would introduce a Labour Card for employees of both public and private sectors so that the rights of the employees could be protected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has informed that the provincial government would introduce a Labour Card for employees of both public and private sectors so that the rights of the employees could be protected.

The minister assured this while attending the Card Distribution ceremony organized by Hyderabad Union of Journalists here at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday.

He said that the provincial government has initiated various measures to provide maximum facilities with improvement of the socio economic condition of the people of the province. The minister requested the Federal government and other stakeholders to fix the minimum monthly wage at least Rs 25, 000 so that the workers community could take a sigh of relief.

The Sindh government is already suffering pressure from industries against its decision of fixing minimum monthly wage of workers, he said and added that due to increasing inflation, the enhancement of workers' wages is necessary which could not affect the income of employers.

Talking about the issues being faced by the journalists, he said that journalism has become more dangerous in Pakistan and there is a need to protect the lives and due rights of the journalists and their families. He appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Union of Journalists for arranging concessions on clinical tests from the diagnostic laboratory of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro.

Among others, Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Saghir Qureshi, President PFUJ G.M. Jamali, President KUJ Aijaz Ahmed and General Secretary KUJ Aajiz Jamali were also present on the occasion.