Sindh govt to introduce mega development projects for Hyderabad soon: Sohail Rajput

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Sohail Rajput Wednesday informed the Sindh Government would soon introduce a mega development project for Hyderabad aimed to restore the lost status of the second largest city of the province.

Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat, he emphasized the need to combine efforts from all stakeholders for the development of Hyderabad adding that the completion of mega development projects would ensure provision of civic needs to citizens.

The chief secretary underlined the need of establishment of high performance educational institutions in the city. The provincial government has established incubation centres in the information technology sector and there is the need that youth of Hyderabad should take advantage of these incubation centres and get command in the IT sector, he added.

Appreciating the performance of the management of Liaquat University (CIVIL) Hospital Hyderabad regarding provision of effective health facilities to patients, the chief secretary assured that other taluka hospitals of the Hyderabad districts including Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad will be equipped with state of the art health facilities so that the citizens of Hyderabad could be facilitated at their nearest.

Dr. Sohail Rajput also underlined the need of bringing improvement in the performance of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad so that the citizens could get clean and safe drinking water.

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad have been asked to improve the civic infrastructure of the historic city of the province, he added.

He said the role of the business community is vital for strengthening the economy therefore the community of Hyderabad should realize its responsibility in this regard so that maximum job opportunities could be created for jobless people by establishing maximum industrial units. The government would make all out efforts to provide required facilities to the business community of Hyderabad, he assured.

Responding to traffic related issues, the chief secretary informed that directives have been issued to officers concerned to remove encroachments on roads and streets and also provide sufficient space for parking of vehicles at shopping and business centres of Hyderabad.

While assuring the resolving of all genuine demands of the business community, he called upon the community representatives to point out land near SITE Hyderabad so that the same could be acquired for establishment of maximum industries.

HCCI, President, Adeel Siddiqui in his welcome address highlighted the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir were also present on the occasion.