Sindh Govt To Issue 'Benazir Amanat Card For Transparent Distribution Of Zakat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Sindh government to issue 'Benazir Amanat Card' to beneficiaries of Zakat in the province for ensuring transparency in disbursement of Zakat, said Chief Minister's Adviser on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday the adviser informed media persons that there were over 110,000 people in Sindh registered to receive Zakat.

The process of bio-metric verification of Zakat beneficiaries was underway across Sindh and the process would be completed in the next one and a half to two months, he said adding that Benazir Amanat Card will be issued as soon as the bio-metric is completed.

He said that Sindh government was making every effort to ensure that Zakat amount reaches only the deserving and bio-metric verification would discourage undeserving people from receiving Zakat.

