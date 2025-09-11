Sindh Govt to issue Benazir Hari Cards to thousands farmers

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Thursday announced that the provincial government has decided to issue Benazir Hari Cards to thousands of newly registered farmers across the province. In this regard, the Sindh Agriculture Department has approved Sindh Bank to begin preparations for issuing the cards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Thursday announced that the provincial government has decided to issue Benazir Hari Cards to thousands of newly registered farmers across the province. In this regard, the Sindh Agriculture Department has approved Sindh Bank to begin preparations for issuing the cards.

According to the minister, the registration and verification process for 80,000 new farmers has already been completed. Sindh Bank will issue the first batch of 50,000 cards in the last week of this month, with an additional 50,000 cards to be issued every 20 days thereafter. These cards will enable farmers to access subsidies and financial assistance from the government.

In a major move to promote sustainable agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar also announced a new initiative to convert the drip irrigation system in the province to solar power.

Under this scheme, farmers owning between 5 and 25 acres of agricultural land will be provided subsidized solar power panels.

As part of the project, 295 solar power units will be installed to cover 4,000 acres of land. Farmers will contribute 20% of the cost, while the remaining 80% will be borne by the Sindh government. Farmers interested in availing the solar panel subsidy must submit their applications to the Directorate General of Agriculture (Water Management), Hyderabad, by September 20.

The minister emphasized that these initiatives were being implemented under the special directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister to provide immediate relief to farmers and strengthen the province’s agricultural sector.