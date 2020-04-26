UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Sindh govt to launch crackdown against hoarders, profiteers: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Raho, Sunday said that the provincial government had decided to have crackdown on hoarders and profiteers across the province.

He said that he had directed the officers concerned to take strict action against those who were involved in hoarding and profiteering in the province, according to a communique here.

Ismail Raho said that all the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars would perform duties as a price Magistrates and would take action against the hoarders and profiteers as per law.

The Price Magistrates had been ordered to had crackdowns on hoarders.

The Minister said that 119 inspectors belonging to Supply Price Bureau had been attached to the Price Magistrates for the purpose.

He further said that Monitoring and Complaint Cells had also been established in districts of the province which would present a report on daily basis.

"We received complaints on the first day of Ramazan against hoarders and profiteers,"he said. He directed the officers to take strict action against the involved and impose fines on them.

