KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday said that on the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, People's Media Support Program will be launched in the province to provide financial support to the journalists of the province and solve their daily problems.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of senior directors of the Information Department here at his residence.

Secretary Information Ijaz Hussain Baloch was also present on the occasion.

The provincial information minister said that under the People's Media Support Program, financial assistance for the journalist , health and life insurance facilities would be extended besides journalists' children school fees will also be paid.

The provincial minister said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had a special vision for solving the problems of journalists and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wanted the problems of journalists to be solved on priority basis.

The Provincial Minister further said that all the sections of the Information Department should further improve their performance, especially the senior directors have a responsibility to make the Information Department more active.

Stressing on the need to complete the development projects of the Information Department as soon as possible, the Provincial Minister directed the Director Planning and Development to ensure quality construction work on the construction projects of all the district offices of Hyderabad Division.

The minister directed to focus on priority projects and programs in the next financial year.

The provincial minister also directed the director of advertisements to pay the dues to media organization in time and clear the arrears as soon as possible.

Stressing on the need for transparency and fair distribution of advertisements, he said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The provincial minister directed to further improve the performance of press information and strengthen the liaison with media persons and organization .

He directed the director films to make short documentaries and other video clips about development projects in the province. He said that the Information Department is of special importance as it is the spokes organ of the government so all the officers should perform their duties diligently, and with responsibly. He said that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems of the Information Department. On this occasion Director Planning and Development Ghulam u Saqleen, Director Publication Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Director Information Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director Press Information Aziz Ahmed Hakro, Director Admin Syed Azeem Shah, Director Films Shabih Siddiqui, Deputy Director Admin Muhammad Yusuf Kabooro, Section Officer Nazir Ahmed were also present.