Sindh Govt To Launch Travel Advisory To Control Coronavirus

The government is taking this step after 13 cases of novel Coronavirus surfaced in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) Amid increasing cases of Coronavirus in Karachi, Sindh Health department would issue an advisory for peoples to avoid large public gatherings to control spread of the virus.

The provincial health department was going to issue this directory after 13 cases of Coronavirus surfaced in Karachi and 16 cases in overall the country.

According to Health Minister’s media coordinator Meeran Yousuf, Sindh health department will be setting up its own health desk and screening at the Karachi airport to screen all the patients coming to the city. They said all private and public hospitals would be setting up a frontline desk for information on coronavirus. It was also suggested to Sindh Chief Minister that public gatherings should be banned like Pakistan Super League (PSL).

An advisory would be issued on Tuesday (today) for people to self-guarantine for 14 days if they had recently come to Karachi from a country with positive cases. Besides it, Gadap hospital was prepared and set up as an isolation facility for all confirmed positive cases and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were provided to all private hospitals on how to deal with a positive case. The officials said that Sindh Chief Minister was also suggested shutting down of schools for a longer duration.

A day earlier, the department was in the process of tracking down all those with whom the patients came in contact recently for further testing.

