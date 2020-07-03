Sindh govt to legislate for doctors security soon: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said the Sindh government would legislate for the security of doctors soon.

He said this during the meeting with the members of Young Doctors' Association from all over the country who briefed him about the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by doctors from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan. In addition, doctors from Larkana attended the meeting on special invitation.

The doctors who attended the meeting included President of Peoples Doctors Forum Pakistan Dr Karim Khawaja, Dr Khizar and Dr Mazhar from Punjab, Dr Umar Sultan, Mehboob Imrani and Dr Arsalan Mehmood from Sindh, Dr Rizwan Kundi, Dr Asfandyar Bhutani, Dr Aftab Marwat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Yasir Achakzai, Dr Hanif Looni, Dr Rahim from Balochistan, Dr Aijaz Ayub, Dr Bahadur Shah, Dr Mehboob ul Haq from Gilgit Baltistan, Dr Waqar Ashraf Butt from AJK and Dr Irshad Abro from Larkana.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Punjab PPP President Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Hasan Murtaza, Sohail Anwar Sial, Chaudhry Latif Akbar and Jamil Soomro were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto asked the government to restore the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University so that the research could be started there.

The doctors briefed Bilawal about the health situation in their respective provinces and areas.

The PPP chairman said our doctors saved lives of the people by putting their own health and lives in danger.

The young doctors thanked Sindh government for providing risk allowance to the doctors.

Bilawal assured doctors his support and said he would continue so in future.