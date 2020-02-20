Sindh Govt to make 6,50000 smart cards for workers: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Labour, Education, Literacy and Human Resources Saeed Ghani on Thursday said with the help of NADRA, Sindh Government is taking actions against the fake registration cards in SESSI and smart cards 6,50000 will be made for industrial workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour, education, Literacy and Human Resources Saeed Ghani on Thursday said with the help of NADRA, Sindh Government is taking actions against the fake registration cards in SESSI and smart cards 6,50000 will be made for industrial workers.

Speaking at a meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) during his visit there, the Minister said that with this work, all genuine workers who truly deserved would be benefited, said KATI press release.

Provincial Minister, about sharing of powers with local governments, said that right of collection of local taxes had been given to districts and more powers were being given to Union Councils.

Saeed assured his support to industrialists of Korangi industrial area in their plantation drive.

He said that even if the government wanted, the issues of schools could not be resolved completely. And, he said, the schools under public private partnership were operating successfully.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chief Executive and CEO of Korangi Industrial and Trading Estate Limited, Muhammad Zubair Chhaya, Chairman KATI Sub-committee on Labour, SESSI and EOBI Zahid Saeed,Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput also spoke.