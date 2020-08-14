UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt To Mark Independence Day With National Spirit: Info Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:41 AM

Sindh Govt to mark Independence Day with national spirit: Info Minister

Like elsewhere in Pakistan, special events will be held in all Sindh government offices on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, to mark the day with enthusiasm and national spirit, said Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Like elsewhere in Pakistan, special events will be held in all Sindh government offices on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, to mark the day with enthusiasm and national spirit, said Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

In a statement on Thursday, Nasir paid rich tributes and salutations to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Nasir paid tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and said that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers for the sake of national security and survival are invaluable and the even Nation's children are with the Pakistan Army.

According to Nasir, Independence Day is the great blessing for which millions of lives were sacrificed, many mothers showered their tears, many wives become widows and many children became orphans and then this great gift was bestowed.

