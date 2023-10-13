Open Menu

Sindh Govt To Observe Oct 27 As Black Day To Condemn Illegal Occupation Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to condemn illegal occupation of Kashmir

Sindh Government has decided to observe October 27 as Black Day to condemn the illegal Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces, in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Sindh Government has decided to observe October 27 as Black Day to condemn the illegal Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces, in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution.

In response to a letter of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, the Sindh Chief Secretary has been pleased to assent to organize the events at provincial, divisional, district and Tehsil levels to observe 27 October as Black Day across the province.

The Director General PID, Sindh Information Department and relevant officers were directed to coordinate local administration and media outlets to ensure proper coverage of these events.

Related Topics

Sindh India Resolution United Nations Jammu Gilgit Baltistan October Media Government

Recent Stories

Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws ..

Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws for protection of rural women

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhamm ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of M ..

3 minutes ago
 FHI delegation calls on health minister

FHI delegation calls on health minister

3 minutes ago
 Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palesti ..

Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict complex challenge

8 minutes ago
 Mari Petroleum, Police, Rangers, PAF victorious in ..

Mari Petroleum, Police, Rangers, PAF victorious in National Hockey C'ship

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready to take on India in much-awaited Wo ..

Pakistan ready to take on India in much-awaited World Cup clash

8 minutes ago
Dubai Electronic Security Centre upgrades RZAM cyb ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre upgrades RZAM cybersecurity app to strengthen d ..

60 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seeks diaspor ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan possesses all essential infrastructure re ..

Pakistan possesses all essential infrastructure required to accommodate China's ..

1 hour ago
 1st Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition in Sharja ..

1st Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition in Sharjah sees high turnout

1 hour ago
 Participating curators and artist commissions anno ..

Participating curators and artist commissions announced for Abu Dhabi Art 2023

1 hour ago
 Minister inaugurate affordable loan scheme for You ..

Minister inaugurate affordable loan scheme for Youth to run small businesses

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan