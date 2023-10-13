Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to condemn illegal occupation of Kashmir

Sindh Government has decided to observe October 27 as Black Day to condemn the illegal Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces, in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Sindh Government has decided to observe October 27 as Black Day to condemn the illegal Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces, in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution.

In response to a letter of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, the Sindh Chief Secretary has been pleased to assent to organize the events at provincial, divisional, district and Tehsil levels to observe 27 October as Black Day across the province.

The Director General PID, Sindh Information Department and relevant officers were directed to coordinate local administration and media outlets to ensure proper coverage of these events.