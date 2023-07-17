Open Menu

Sindh Govt To Organise International Conference For Investors: Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that remarkable progress has been made in transport, energy, agriculture, irrigation, communication and other sectors in Sindh and the provincial government was mulling over organising an international investment conference to attract foreign investors

The minister while talking to the journalists at the Sindh Assembly media corner said that the PPP Sindh government laid the foundation stone of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone to attract and invite investment from all over the world with the objective of ameliorating the current economic situation of the country.

Pakistan is an agricultural country with enormous deposits of precious minerals and natural resources, he said noting that long-term economic policies were required to ensure financial stability.

Responding to a query, he said that the incumbent government will complete its term and the next elections would be held according to the constitution and law and hoped that Pakistan Peoples Party will turn victorious in the upcoming elections.

PPP is the party that ties all the federating units of the country in a bond and unity, solidarity and reconciliation were guiding principles of its policy while party leadership has the ability to bring all stakeholders at one table, he argued.

PPP enjoys public support across the country and it was evident from the fact that PPP has won by-elections in all the four provinces as well as in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, he added.

In response to a question, he said that possibility of new people joining the People's Party could not be ruled out.

Responding to another query the Information Minister said that there has been a lot of improvement in the health sector and if PPP forms the next Federal government it will expand the scope of health facilities like NICVD and Cyber Knife to all provinces.

He said that PPP leadership wanted reconciliation and it had never gotten coerced nor will we be terrified. It was up to the people to decide the future government and whoever they will reject would be rejected and whoever they elect will be the winner.

Responding to a question, he said "Ladla is the blue-eyed boy of some special people from whom he gets bail again and again. Despite the evidence, no action is being taken against him and he has not spent even a single night in lock-up to date".

Sharjeel said that today Israel was openly trying to save the PTI leader and efforts were underway to send Imran out of the country in the name of human rights. Simultaneously, paid campaigns were ongoing against Pakistan in different countries of the world as well, he added.

In response to a question, he said that Sindh police was fighting with the dacoits in Katcha area who were equipped with modern weapons. Sindh government has approved a project for the provision of modern weapons and the necessary equipment to the police so that police could effectively encounter the outlaws.

To a question about public welfare initiatives of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Sharjeel said that the good works of the governor should be appreciated.

