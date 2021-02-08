UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt To Procure 20 Mln Doses Of Corona Vaccine From China: Sindh Health Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho Monday said the provincial government would purchase 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China.

She expressed these views after holding the meeting with Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Karachi Li Bijian here at his office, said the statement released here on Monday.

The minister said the Sindh government was talking to Federal government for permission to purchase the corona vaccine directly, adding that the vaccination against coronavirus was mandatory for saving the lives of common people in the province.

The cooperation of China for controlling COVID-19 in Pakistan was appreciable, the health minister said and added that the China was also providing assistance for medical facility and health technology.

"We invite the China to establish Hospitals and other health facilitation network in the Sindh province," she added.

She said the doctors and paramedical staff of Sindh province would be sent to China for training of Chinese traditional medicine.

Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Karachi Li Bijian assured Sindh health minister to extend all kinds of support.

Moreover, he would talk to China government to provide health technology and other assistance in Sindh province, the consul general added.

