Sindh Govt To Promote Use Of Electrical Vehicles For Reducing Pollution: Dharejo
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch said that the Sindh government would promote the use of electrical vehicles for reducing environmental pollution.
During his visit to Yousuf Dewan Companies here Sunday, he held a meeting with Chairman of the group, Dewan Muhammad Yousuf Farooqui, Group CEO Automotive Dr. Usman Hayat and others. The meeting focused on the revival of the national economy, its impact on the automotive industry and the launch of electrical vehicles in Pakistan.
The provincial minister discussed various aspects of industrial development with Dewan Muhammad Yousuf Farooqui, including infrastructure, workforce and market competitiveness. They explored ways to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and enhance the industry's contribution to the national economy.
Jam Ikramullah Dharejo emphasized the government's commitment to supporting industrial growth and development, highlighting initiatives to improve the business environment, facilitate investment and promote innovation.
He also viewed the Dewan KIA Shehzore LCV truck, a locally manufactured vehicle by Dewan Muhammad Farooque Motors Limited at their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Dewan City, District Thatta, demonstrating the capabilities of Pakistan's automotive industry.
He appreciated the industry's resilience and potential for growth. The meeting also discussed the launch of electrical vehicles, including the Honeri VE fully electric car in Pakistan, a significant step towards a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation sector.
The minister expressed government's support for this initiative, highlighting its potential to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly transportation.
