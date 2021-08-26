Sindh govt to provide agri-machinery to farmers on easy installments

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Thursday said the Sindh government will provide agricultural machinery to farmers on easy installments.

This he said while talking to dignitaries from different walks of life, who met him at his residence where a number of farmers were also present.

Manzoor Hussain Wassan said the Sindh government was striving to create awareness among the farmers regarding the use of modern agriculture techniques.

He said, 'We were intending to introduce new schemes in this regard.'The Advisor stressed the need to adopt new technology in agriculture sector.