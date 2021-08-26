UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt To Provide Agri-machinery To Farmers On Easy Installments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sindh govt to provide agri-machinery to farmers on easy installments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Thursday said the Sindh government will provide agricultural machinery to farmers on easy installments.

This he said while talking to dignitaries from different walks of life, who met him at his residence where a number of farmers were also present.

Manzoor Hussain Wassan said the Sindh government was striving to create awareness among the farmers regarding the use of modern agriculture techniques.

He said, 'We were intending to introduce new schemes in this regard.'The Advisor stressed the need to adopt new technology in agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Technology Agriculture From Government

Recent Stories

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic ..

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic establishments

7 minutes ago
 Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

13 minutes ago
 Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

21 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

22 minutes ago
 OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Mil ..

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Military Outpost in Niger

25 minutes ago
 With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectac ..

With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectacular Debut in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.