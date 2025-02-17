Sindh Govt To Provide Complete Security For Champions Trophy: Sharjeel
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday announced that charged parking had been abolished from Monday and any operation of charged parking would be considered illegal.
Talking to media persons on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he assured that the Sindh government would provide complete security for the Champions Trophy.
Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the bills on which the Sindh Governor had raised objections will be re-passed in today's session. Once the assembly passes these bills, they will be sent to the Governor again but will be considered approved.
Sharjeel Inam Memon said that job restrictions had been in place for the past few years, with some individuals taking the matter to court. The Sindh government has now relaxed the age limit for jobs; however, this relaxation will not apply to CSS and police recruitment.
He said that Sehwan Road and Sukkur-Hyderabad Road fall under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority.
Human lives are lost daily on Sehwan road, and despite the Sindh government providing seven billion rupees, the road has yet to be constructed.
He described PTI as a party of opportunists, where individuals from various parties kept joining. He claimed that if the PTI leader is in jail, it is due to the actions of their own second-tier leaders.
He further accused PTI of misleading the people of Pakistan and alleged that Imran Khan attempted to damage the country’s reputation internationally.
He said that PTI’s politics revolves around chaos and harming the country’s progress.
He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), police stations are locked after 5 pm, and the police are unable to operate freely. He pointed out that the APS tragedy occurred during PTI’s 15-year rule, and the Bannu jail was demolished under their watch, he claimed.
In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PPP has never engaged in blackmail politics.
In response to another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that heavy traffic is a major issue in Karachi, as it is a port city that receives heavy transport from across Pakistan.
