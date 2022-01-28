Sindh govt to provide enabling environment for trade, industrial growth: Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the government was trying to provide enabling environment for the growth of trade and industry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the government was trying to provide enabling environment for the growth of trade and industry.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a departmental store at Abdullah Mall in Qasimabad here Friday, the minister said that the government was setting up industrial zones and these zones would lead to an increase in the manufacturing sector in addition to creating new employment avenues for thousands of the people.

Dharejo observed that the law and order situation in Sindh was far better in the province in comparison to the past.

He claimed that the complaints of extortion and harassment faced by the investors, traders and industrialists had also been addressed.

The store's Chairman Faraz Iqbal said the facility would offer a range of consumer items to the citizens of Hyderabad under one roof besides creating employment opportunities for more than 700 local people..