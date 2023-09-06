Sindh govt to provide internship to students for raising awareness of human rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Government, Wednesday, announced to provide paid internship opportunities to 200 students of different universities of Sindh to sensitize them about human rights.

Sindh Caretaker Law and Human Rights Minister Mohammad Umar Soomro has said that paid internship opportunity would be provided to students studying in universities of Sindh on behalf of Human Rights Department with monthly stipend of Rs.25000.

Mohammad Umar Soomro while presiding over the meeting of the department said that internship to be given to the students of the Department of Law and Social Sciences to sensitize them of human rights, relevant laws and rules as well as the issues concerned.

He further said that students of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions would be eligible for availing the internship.

The students selected for the internship will participate in programs, seminars workshops on human rights, he said adding that educated youth should be brought forward by sensitizing them about human rights.

Secretary Human Rights Department Javed Sibghatullah Mehr, directors and other officers attended the meeting.