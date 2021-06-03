Sindh govt to provide 'maximum relief' to poor' in budget: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyal on Thursday said that provincial government would provide maximum relief to the poor in the upcoming budget 2021-22.

While visiting the Khairpur Medical College Hospital, she said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to the common man.

Tax payers money was being spent on public only, she added.

Ghazala said that the Sindh government was going to announce public friendly budget adding that all development projects will be completed within time.