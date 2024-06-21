Sindh Govt to provide Rs 1.5b for dues of retired officers, employees of local bodies: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said that the Sindh government will soon provide a package of Rs 1.5 billion for the dues of retired officers and other employees of local bodies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said that the Sindh government will soon provide a package of Rs 1.5 billion for the dues of retired officers and other employees of local bodies.

He said this while talking to Leader of the Opposition in the City Council, Saifuddin Advocate, in his office.

He said that KMC owes 10.5 billion rupees in dues to its retired officers and employees. A package of 1.5 billion rupees from the Sindh government is expected soon to pay the dues of retired employees. Previously, KMC had paid the dues of retired employees from its resources, and this process will continue in the future, he said.

Mayor also called for a need to adopt a joint strategy for municipal issues and the development of Karachi. Development schemes for the upcoming fiscal year will be initiated with the advice of all political parties present in the City Council.

He said that high-rise buildings in the city are creating municipal problems, and many buildings are being constructed without master leases. City Council members are requested to help bring these buildings under regulations, he noted.

Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and Financial Advisor Nayab Saeed were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi and Saifuddin Advocate had a detailed discussion on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Barrister Wahab Murtaza said that the budget of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for the upcoming fiscal year will be presented in the Council on June 24. During the fiscal year 2024-25, 210 ongoing development schemes in various areas of the city will be completed, and development work worth 2.

5 billion rupees will be carried out, he added.

He said that the leases of many buildings in the Old City areas have expired, and advertisements have been placed in newspapers for their renewal. Necessary instructions have been issued to the Land Department in this regard.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the case regarding the payment of dues between KMC and K-Electric is in the Supreme Court. We are trying to resolve this issue soon and prioritize pending matters, he said.

On this occasion, Leader of the Opposition in the City Council Saifuddin Advocate assured the Mayor Karachi that he is ready to help in the construction, development, and betterment of Karachi. However, due to the non-payment of dues, KMC officers and other employees are worried, and they want their issues resolved soon.

He said that development work should be carried out on an equal basis in all towns and UCs of Karachi so that the development process continues at an equal pace throughout the city.

KMC's Council is the central body where planning and strategy for the betterment and development of the city are made. If all the members of this honorable house fulfill their responsibilities in this regard, there is no reason why any part of the city should be deprived of the development process.

He expressed hope that during the next fiscal year, the members of the City Council will play an even more active role in the construction and development works of the city and that we will all succeed in making the city better and better together.