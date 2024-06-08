Sindh govt to recover over Rs394m from Metro Cash&Carry

The Sindh Government will recover Rs39 crore 43 lakh 41 thousand 110 in terms of stamp duty from Metro Pakistan Private Limited formerly known as Metro Cash and Carry Pakistan Private Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Government will recover Rs39 crore 43 lakh 41 thousand 110 in terms of stamp duty from Metro Pakistan Private Limited formerly known as Metro Cash and Carry Pakistan Private Limited.

The Chief Inspector of Stamps, board of Revenue Sindh, Ghulam Abbas Naich issued a recovery order in this regard, according to a communique here on Saturday.

During the inspection of the records of the company under the Stamp Act, the team found that the company Metro Pakistan had failed to pay Rs19 crore 71 lakhs and 70 thousand 555 under stamp duty.

A notice was issued to the company for payment of arrears and the matter was under hearing before the Chief Inspector of Stamps.

The company filed a petition in the High Court of Sindh against the arrears, which was dismissed by the court.

The Chief Inspector of Stamps had imposed a fine of Rs19 crore 71 lakh 70 thousand 555 on Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. The arrears and penalty amount must be deposited within 30 days, in case of non-payment within the stipulated time, the company will also have to pay an additional surcharge of 2 percent per month.