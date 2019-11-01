UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt To Resolve Karachi's Drainage, Water Supply Problems: Sindh Minister For Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:23 PM

Sindh Govt to resolve Karachi's drainage, water supply problems: Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the Sindh government was resolving Karachi's drainage and water supply problems on priority basis and these issues will be resolved soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the Sindh government was resolving Karachi's drainage and water supply problems on priority basis and these issues will be resolved soon.

He said this while reviewing the pace of construction of road from Malir Cantonment Jinnah Avenue to University Road on behalf of Sindh government here on Friday.

Murtaza Baloch was told that in the first phase sewerage and drain drainage work will be done on both sides of the road and Rs 200 million scheme will solve the long-standing problem of PS 88 residents.

The minister said that the construction of the road from Jinnah Avenue to University Road would provide better facilities to the students and the people of Malir, Korangi, Landhi and Thatta.

Murtaza Baloch directed the officers concerned to complete the project in timely manner and said that the government's top priority is to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

