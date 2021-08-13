UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt To Set Up Safe Houses For Women Protection In Each District: Shahla Raza

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza has said that the Sindh Government would set up Safe Houses with setting up women development directorates and complaint centres in each district of the province in order to provide shelter and relief to female victims of domestic violence

She informed this while talking to media persons after inauguration of newly established Safe House here near Niaz Stadium on Friday.

The minister informed that purpose of setting up of the directorate and complaint center was to address the issues of female victims including free healthcare and legal aid. The provincial Women Development Department has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Development and Empowerment Society Pakistan aimed to provide fair and speedy solutions to the issues of female victims, she added and invited NGOs willing to work for the welfare of women to join hands with provincial women development department.

She informed that the Sindh Government was seriously working for development of women and had allocated sufficient budget for the Women Development Department.

In order to improve the performance of the Department, more staff would be recruited during current year as unfortunately, due to lack of human-resource, many centers in the province were not working properly for last many years, she informed and added that female would be recruited more as compare to men and trainings would also be arranged for new employees so that they could come up to the expectations of the people.

The Deputy Program Manager Irfan Rajput of Muslim Charity Fund UK while talking on the occasion, said that there should be zero-tolerance against violence in any civilized society. He appreciated the initiatives of Sindh Women Development Department and informed that his organization would provide aid and assistance for preventing violence against women.

Secretary Women Development Department Anjum Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Gaffar Soomro, Director Mahesh Kumar and Deputy Director Ashique Kalhoro were also present on the occasion.

