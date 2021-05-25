Sindh govt to set up vaccination centers in large industrial units

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh government, in collaboration with industrialists will expedite the immunization of factory workers against COVID-19 and vaccination centers would be set up in large scale industrial units.

This was stated by the Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Anti-Corruption, and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram-Ullah Dharejoin a meeting with industrialists here Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Riaz-ud-Din, representatives of industrial organizations Siraj Manoo, Raja Hussain, Pervez Fahim Noorwala and others.

The meeting considered vaccination measures against corona virus of factory workers and decided to increase the working hours of vaccination in industrial zones and increasing number of health staff.

Provincial minister asked the representatives of the industrialists to get as many factory workers vaccinated as possible at the earliest and also set up a vaccination center for the factory workers at the Social Security Hospital, Hyderabad.

He further said that vaccination centers would be set up in the factories with thousands of workers while a joint meeting of the Labor Department and Industries Department would be held to resolve the problems of the factory owners.

It was a national cause to get success against coronavirus and to save people from it, Dharijo said adding that everyone has to work together for achieving the national goal.

He said that the request of industrialists for setting up of new industrial zones in Hyderabad would be considered. Meetings with the industrialists on coronavirus vaccination would be held every fortnight.