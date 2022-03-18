Sindh Govt to setup 5 state of art centre for persons with disabilities: CS Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday said that the Sindh Government was going to build 5 Centers of Excellence for special persons in the province at cost of Rs.500 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday said that the Sindh Government was going to build 5 Centers of Excellence for special persons in the province at cost of Rs.500 million.

He said this while chairing an important meeting held here at Sindh Secretariat to review projects of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD). The meeting was attended by Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Planning Development Faisal Ahmed Uqeeli, Secretary Special Rehabilitation Department Akhtar Hussain Bugti and others.

He further said that a center for special persons would also be set up at Ghoda-Bari at a cost of Rs.

74 million.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Finance Department to release all the funds for the projects of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

On the occasion, the Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, while briefing about the ADP Annual Development Program of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said that at present 15 schemes of 800 million are ongoing and these schemes will be completed this year.

These schemes are in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Sakrand, Sukkur and in Shaheed Benazirabad.