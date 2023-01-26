UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt To Start Pink Bus Service From February 1 To Facilitate Working Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Sindh govt to start Pink bus service from February 1 to facilitate working women

Sindh Transport Department to start Pink People's bus service exclusively for women to alleviate problems being faced by working women in public transport in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Transport Department to start Pink People's bus service exclusively for women to alleviate problems being faced by working women in public transport in Karachi.

The Pink People's Bus Service will be launched from February 1, 2023 and its first route would be from Model Colony via Shara-e-Faisal to Tower. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Thursday.

The minister speaking at the occasion said that after successful operations of the orange, red and white buses in the metropolis government had decided to start Pink People's Bus Service while considering the problems of working women who had to commute by public transport.

The bus service would be available during office timings at intervals of every 20 minutes in the morning and evening while the pink buses would run at intervals of an hour during other timings of the day except the office hours.

Sharjeel Memon said that Pakistan People's Party was trying to fulfill the promises made to the people of Karachi.

The meeting also reviewed the operations of People's Bus Service in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and launch of Route 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Karachi. The minister directed that the operations of the People's Bus Service should be started in Sukkur on January 29.

He further directed Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority to visit the remaining routes of the People's Bus Service in Karachi and review the ongoing repair work for the improvement of the roads as well.

The People's Bus Service should be started on routes 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Karachi at the earliest so that the facility of modern public transport is available to as many citizens as possible.

Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Channa, Operations Manager NRTC Abdul Shakoor attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Visit Orange Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana January February Women From Government

Recent Stories

Blinken, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Cooperation in Fi ..

Blinken, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Cooperation in Fighting Drug Trafficking - US S ..

4 minutes ago
 US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening ..

Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening higher education: Governor Pu ..

4 minutes ago
 32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city ..

32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city to provide wheat flour on disc ..

4 minutes ago
 Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Sate ..

Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Satellite in 2023 - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 Biden Plans Trip to Europe on 1st Anniversary of R ..

Biden Plans Trip to Europe on 1st Anniversary of Russia's Operation in Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.