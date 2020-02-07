Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soon: Minister

Sindh Minister for irrigation Suhail Anwar Siyal Thursday said the Sindh government would soon launch restoration of the Akram canal, which also flows from Kotri barrage like Phuleli

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for irrigation Suhail Anwar Siyal Thursday said the Sindh government would soon launch restoration of the Akram canal, which also flows from Kotri barrage like Phuleli.

During a visit to the rehabilitated parts of Phuleli canal on Thursday, the minister said the provincial government would receive financing through the World Bank's loan for the Akram canal.

He said after the rehabilitation of Phuleli under Water Sector Improvement Project (WISP) the water supply had improved in the areas of Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan districts.

He said, "We have been receiving complaints that the farmers in some tail end areas of Badin are not receiving water from the Akram canal due to some technical issues," he said.

He said supply of irrigation water to the tail-end farmers was the top most priority of the provincial government.The Chairman Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Engr Abdul Basit Soomro apprised that the authority had also rehabilitated 3 other canals including Nara and Ghotki feeder canals."After 30 years farmers in the tail-end areas of these three canals have started to receive water," he claimed.

The Director WISP Jamal Mangan briefed the minister about the 3 regulators on Phuleli canal which were obstructing the channel from carrying water as per its designed capacity.

The Managing Director SIDA Wali Muhammad Naich and Left Bank Canal Area Water Board's Director Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur also briefed the minister.