Sindh Govt To Support Boxer Sahir Afridi: Murad Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday met Sahir Afridi, a talented boxer from Sindh Police, to commend him on his remarkable achievement of becoming a three-time Asian Champion in the middleweight category.

Sindh Minister for P&D Nasir Shah, Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab also attended the meeting and congratulated the young boxer.

The Chief Minister said that Sahir Afridi has made Pakistan and Sindh proud and highlighted the athlete’s significant accomplishments.

He acknowledged that Sahir Afridi’s achievements are a source of pride not only for Pakistan but also for the Sindh Police, of which he is a member.

The CM said that the Sindh government is committed to supporting Sahir Afridi in breaking further records, ensuring the provision of professional training, a specialized diet plan, and advanced technical facilities to aid his progress.

“We believe in promoting talent,” said the CM, emphasising his government’s dedication to nurturing exceptional individuals like Sahir Afridi.

Sahir Afridi currently serves in the Rapid Response Force of Sindh Police. Sahir thanked the CM for

his support and encouragement.

