Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Sindh govt to survey brick kilns to fight pollution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has decided to survey the brick kilns in the province and has made the environmental NOC mandatory.

Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahu said that the decision to survey the brick kilns in the province had been made mandatory and the Environmental NOC had also been made mandatory.

The officers of Environment department will survey the brick kilns in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Sukkur and Larkana and submit a report at the earliest.

Ismail Rahu said that the survey would be carried out to find out in which division brick kilns were spreading environmental pollution.

He said that brick kilns had to get NOC from Sindh Environment department. Environmental pollution was being spread by burning rubber and tires.

The Minister said that burning of rubbish, rubber and tires in brick kilns was also having a negative impact on the health of the workers working there. The kilns had to be made environmental friendly.

Instructing the officers, Ismail Rahu said that after the survey, the brick kilns set up in the urban areas would be relocated, adding that human lives, trees, plants and birds were also being affected due to the kilns near the populated areas.

