Sindh Govt To Take Strict Administrative Actions For Implementation Of SOPs Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:10 PM

Sindh govt to take strict administrative actions for implementation of SOPs ahead of Eid ul Adha: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Spokesperson for the cattle market Karachi,Yawar Raza Chawla Friday said the Sindh government has given permission to set up the cattle market on the Super Highway despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis Talking to a private news channel, he urged people to follow the SOPs issued by the government and said that the market administration would not allow people inside without face masks.

Chawla said that the cattle market will be divided into VVIP, VIP and general blocks and will be able to house 500,000 animals this year.

He urged media to create more awareness among those coming to buy sacrificial animals and said that they will be provided protection kits to perform their duties in the market.

He said Sindh government has decided to take strict administrative actions for the implementation and enforcement of the standard operating procedure (SOPs) in Cattle markets to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said strict SOPs and social distancing would be ensured in all cattle markets while sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on upcoming Eid, adding, the Provisional government has defined strict punishments and fines for those committing offenses and lockdown violations.

Children and the elderly will not be allowed to enter Super Highway's cattle market in Karachi this year, he mentioned.

