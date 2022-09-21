UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Trying Best To Provide Maximum Facilities To Masses: MPA Abdul Jabbar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan on Wednesday said that the Sindh government was trying its best to provide maximum facilities to the people of the province.

He said that despite the recent disastrous rains the rehabilitation work of the victims was being done together with the development work.

The MPA visited his constituency and reviewed the installation of power transformer, sewage drainage and road construction works.

Talking to the people on this occasion, Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in solving the problems of the poor people and working for their welfare.

He expressed hope that soon Hyderabad would also become an important stronghold of PPP.

