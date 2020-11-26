Sindh govt trying to place economy on lockdown under a conspiracy: PTI

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Sindh had earlier tried to destroy the economy of the country and 'we turned their complete lockdown into a smart lockdown' but once again the Sindh government was trying to place the economy on lockdown under a conspiracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Sindh had earlier tried to destroy the economy of the country and 'we turned their complete lockdown into a smart lockdown' but once again the Sindh government was trying to place the economy on lockdown under a conspiracy.

He stated this while holding a press conference at Insaf House flanked by PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman, MPAs Shehzad Qureshi, Arsalan Taj, PTI leader Faraz Lakhani, Arsalan Faisal Mirza and others here.

He said that because of the decisions of PTI-led government, Pakistan had become one of the top ten countries in controlling the coronavirus. It was the strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the country could not afford a complete lockdown. He alleged that there was a contradiction in the words and deeds of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

He further said that on the first hand they were imposing smart lockdown in the city and on the other hand the public was being invited to attend the meetings. Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that PPP was playing politics on Pandemic. 'We have suffered in the past because of the Sindh government's poor strategy.

' Firdous Shamim Naqvi further said that yesterday All Pakistan Textile Mills Association thanked the Prime Minister and said that with the facilities he had given them they would create 500,000 jobs.

Khurram Sherzaman said that PPP always treated Sindh like a stepmother in difficult times. 'We are fortunate that Allah has given us a Prime Minister who has handled the economy in these difficult times and we have had a policy from the beginning that there should be no complete lockdown.'He said that the provincial government thought that the coronavirus left after 6 p.m. 'We do not want unemployment to rise again. We totally reject the policies of the Sindh government.' Bilawal was worried why the policies of the Prime Minister were being appreciated all over the world, he said. Khurram Sherzaman added that the PPP was responsible for the spread of coronavoris in Sindh. It was PPP that organized a PDM meeting in Karachi and spread rumors among the people. On this occasion, the PTI leaders also strongly condemned the assassination of PTI provincial leader Sharif Buledi. PTI demanded of IGP and CM Sindh to take strict action against criminals. The nominees should be taken into custody immediately.