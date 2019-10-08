Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly for integrated solid waste management: Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is keen to introduce integrated solid waste management to collect garbage, transfer it to Garbage Transfer Station (GST), treat, segregate and then dump the same at landfill sites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is keen to introduce integrated solid waste management to collect garbage, transfer it to Garbage Transfer Station (GST), treat, segregate and then dump the same at landfill sites.

He said this on Monday while presiding over a joint meeting of Turkish Company, OZPAK J.V (A Clean orld) led by its Chairman Abdul Kadir Turan and Sindh Solid Waste Mangement Authority (SSWMA), said a statement.

The other members of the delegation were Omer Agriman, Nizamettein Kocamese, Kerim Esen, Faik Kucukayazici, Syed Afzal Shah and Ahsan javed.

The CM was assisted by Minister labour Saeed Ghani, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Special Secretary LG Ishaq Mahar, MD SSWMA Asif Ikram and MD PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh.

Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah said that the Turkish Company was working for cleanliness work in Lahore. He added that the company was interested to work with Sindh government in cleanliness work in the city.

The chief minister said that he has a plan to develop integrated solid waste managements. "I mean the company responsible for the cleanliness work should collect trash door-to-door, then transfer to GTS where they segregate the trash such as municipal waste, hospital and industrial waste and utilize the reusable waste for power or gas generation and production of fertilizer and set on fire the remaining trash at ;andfill site in environment-friendly manner," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government is ready to allocate six most modern Garbage Transfer Stations on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis, if any company is interested, otherwise the provincial government would develop them from its own resources.

The company told the Chief Minister that they are doing good job in Lahore and the beautiful city Karachi would give a different look when they would start their work in the city.

At this the Chief Minister said that he was ready to allocate them two districts for garbage lifting but for the purpose they would have to participate in the bidding or file their unsolicited proposal.

The Turkish company said that they were ready to work with Sindh government on PPP mode.

The CM called his PPP Unit MD Khalid Shaikh and held his meeting with the Turkish company.

The PPP Unit Chief briefed the Turkish Company delegation about the PPP mode partnership and the government support.

He gave them details of the projects ready for launching on PPP mode including cleanliness work in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Larkana Divisions.

The company said that they would study the PPP Units papers and incentives and concession agreements offered by the provincial government and would come up again within 30 days.

On the directive of the Chief Minister , Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, MD SSWMA Asif Ikram also held another meeting with the visiting Turkish team.

They agreed to work together in Karachi in the Integrated Solid Waste Management as envisaged by the Chief Minister.

They said that the company would discuss the proposals in their board and would come again with their proposals. However, they said they would participate in cleanliness of the two or three districts of the city.