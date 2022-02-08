Sindh Govt turned Hyderabad city into rural area: MQM legislators

Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) Sindh Assembly members and district office bearers on Tuesday said that provincial government of Pakistan People's party had turned Hyderabad into a rural area and all roads and streets were submerged in sewage water

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) Sindh Assembly members and district office bearers on Tuesday said that provincial government of Pakistan People's party had turned Hyderabad into a rural area and all roads and streets were submerged in sewage water.

Addressing press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club, MPAs Nadeem Siddique, Nasir Qureshi, Rashid Khilji and others said WASA was supplying contaminated water to the citizens of Hyderabad and Latifabad while heaps of garbage were dumped in the residential areas.

They warned that if process of ignoring Hyderabad city and the Latifabad had not been not stopped, full scale protests would be staged.

They alleged that the people of second largest city of Sindh are being punished for the differences between the HDA's DG and WASA's MD and the monthly budget of the union councils was being spent on the luxuries of the ruling party officials.

Nadeem Siddiqui said that the PPP's biased government was ignoring the urban population while WASA employees were protesting to get salaries and pensions.

MQM's legislators said that during anti-encroachment drive, the goods of poor people were being confiscated under the guise of court orders while influential people were being given free exemption of encroachment on behest of PPP leaders.

They warned that if the Sindh government did not give up its anti-people attitude, we would exercise our democratic and constitutional right and expose the face of PPP's anti people policies.

They demanded of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah and other officials to immediately remove MD WASA and HDA DG and improve the water supply and drainage system of Hyderabad.

MPA Nasir Qureshi demanded of Sindh High Court Chief Justice for taking sou moto notice against alleged injustices being meted out with people of Hyderabad.