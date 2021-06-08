Sindh govt turned Karachi into pile of garbage: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had turned the Karachi a city of lights and colors into pile of garbage.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should not play a 'Sindh Crad' to hide the negligence as his government did nothing for the welfare and uplift of the province and its masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said, after 18th amendment, maintaining law & order situation, launching clean drinking projects and provision of quality education were provincial subjects. The Sindh government was completely failed in launching development projects to provide relief to the people of province, he added.

He said the public representatives should play an important role in country's betterment and empowering the people of their respective Constituencies.