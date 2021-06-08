UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Turned Karachi Into Pile Of Garbage: Ali

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Sindh govt turned Karachi into pile of garbage: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had turned the Karachi a city of lights and colors into pile of garbage.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should not play a 'Sindh Crad' to hide the negligence as his government did nothing for the welfare and uplift of the province and its masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said, after 18th amendment, maintaining law & order situation, launching clean drinking projects and provision of quality education were provincial subjects. The Sindh government was completely failed in launching development projects to provide relief to the people of province, he added.

He said the public representatives should play an important role in country's betterment and empowering the people of their respective Constituencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Education Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company employee killed ..

8 minutes ago

On this World Oceans Day; let's pledge to protect ..

8 minutes ago

Decision of Airlines to Avoid Belarus Creates Thre ..

8 minutes ago

Balochistan Green Tractor Program brings revolutio ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims six more lives

12 minutes ago

Lahore to be made clean, beautiful as per PM Imran ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.