Sindh Govt unprepared to deal with natural calamity: Dr Fehmida

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday said the Sindh government was unprepared to face the natural calamity during ongoing monsoon season across the province especially in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday said the Sindh government was unprepared to face the natural calamity during ongoing monsoon season across the province especially in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Peoples' Party provincial government had looted the Karachi metropolitan city and it failed to deliver something for the development and welfare of the province.

The minister said, Sindh government failed in making proper drainage system to overcome this disaster.

Pakistan was confronting natural calamity due to climate change issues, she added.

Karachi is an economic hub of the country, she said adding that all stakeholders should focus to resolve the issues being facing by the metropolitan city.

She said Army rescue teams already rushed to the different parts of the province to provide relief to the people.