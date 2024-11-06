Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to boost development

The Government of Sindh is spearheading an innovative City Master Plan aimed at transforming divisional headquarters cities into thriving developed cities

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Government of Sindh is spearheading an innovative City Master Plan aimed at transforming divisional headquarters cities into thriving developed cities.

Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and Mithi (Tharparkar) are among the cities slated for development under this initiative.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, alongside District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori on Wednesday outlined the plan's objectives at a recent meeting .

The master plan will focus on essential services, including housing and social services, enhancing access to quality healthcare and education, upgrading water supply, sewerage, drainage, and transportation systems and establishing business centers and stimulating local economic activity.

According to the details, the plan will cover 22 union councils across three tehsils of Mirpurkhas, Hussain Bakhsh Mari, and two town committees of Shujaabad. With a 20-year planning horizon until 2037, the initiative seeks to connect Mirpurkhas city with other developed cities, benefiting the local population.

During the meeting, it was also decided that sub-committees will be formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Khas and Mayor to ensure effective implementation. Key stakeholders, including Arif Khan Bhurgari, Additional Commissioner Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, and representatives from various departments, participated in the meeting.

