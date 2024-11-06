Sindh Govt Unveils Ambitious City Master Plan To Boost Development
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Government of Sindh is spearheading an innovative City Master Plan aimed at transforming divisional headquarters cities into thriving developed cities
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Government of Sindh is spearheading an innovative City Master Plan aimed at transforming divisional headquarters cities into thriving developed cities.
Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and Mithi (Tharparkar) are among the cities slated for development under this initiative.
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, alongside District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori on Wednesday outlined the plan's objectives at a recent meeting .
The master plan will focus on essential services, including housing and social services, enhancing access to quality healthcare and education, upgrading water supply, sewerage, drainage, and transportation systems and establishing business centers and stimulating local economic activity.
According to the details, the plan will cover 22 union councils across three tehsils of Mirpurkhas, Hussain Bakhsh Mari, and two town committees of Shujaabad. With a 20-year planning horizon until 2037, the initiative seeks to connect Mirpurkhas city with other developed cities, benefiting the local population.
During the meeting, it was also decided that sub-committees will be formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Khas and Mayor to ensure effective implementation. Key stakeholders, including Arif Khan Bhurgari, Additional Commissioner Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, and representatives from various departments, participated in the meeting.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visi ..
Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues
Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden
Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: P ..
Thar mining projects affecting ecosystem in area; Obhayo Junejo
Safeguarding Pakistan’s interest top priority: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..
LESCO collects over Rs 5m from 190 defaulters in 24 hours
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israel evacuation warning: AFPTV
Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Tehsil office in Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.18 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visit18 minutes ago
-
Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative1 minute ago
-
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden1 minute ago
-
Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: PM1 minute ago
-
Thar mining projects affecting ecosystem in area; Obhayo Junejo1 minute ago
-
Safeguarding Pakistan’s interest top priority: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif9 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5m from 190 defaulters in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
Experts propose measures to achieve sustainable targets32 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Tehsil office in Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad9 minutes ago