Sindh govt urged to implement laws, policies for protection of women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The speakers in a seminar called upon Sindh government to introduce society's empowerment programmes through women education, health and financial stability by effective implementing the laws and policies for women protection.

The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) on Monday organized one-day seminar here at Hyderabad Press Club, in connection with the International Day of Rural Women, to be observed in the world on October 15.

This year's theme for the 'International Women's Day' is "Rural Women and Girls building climate resilience". The day serves as a reminder that the world's sustainable future is not possible without rural women and girls.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said according to census of 2017, total population of Sindh was 47.883 million of which 22.956 million (48%) are females.

They said rural women in Sindh were facing many challenges including illiteracy, honour killing, child marriages and slavery in the shape of bonded labour.

Literacy rate in rural areas of Sindh is 45 percent as compared to 80 percent in urban parts of the province which means majority of women and girls are not being sent to the schools because of century's old feudal system prevailing in Sindh, they added.

They said in districts like Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Jacobabad and Badin, women were living in worst conditions and they are not being provided education, health and other basic facilities.

More than 70 percent of rural women in Sindh, are working in agriculture sector while they and their children were the victims of malnutrition, they said.

While highlighting the issues, speakers said 'honour killing is a common but harmful tradition in rural areas of the province where each year several women and girls were lost their lives.

They said that in the first nine months of year 2018, more than 112 people had lost their lives due to this menace of which majority were females.

They said from 2014 to 2018, as many as 664 cases of child marriages had been reported in whole of the country of which 398 (60 percent) were from rural parts of Sindh. In these cases 95 percent were minor girls below the age of 18 years.

The participants were informed that in last 6 years 3917 bonded labourers including women and girls were released through courts and by escaping from the captivity of the feudal lords.