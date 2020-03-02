UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Urged To Restore Agriculture Produce Act - 1939 In Its Original Shape

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:56 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The representatives of grain, vegetable, fruit markets and dall mills associations here Monday urged the Sindh government to constitute the Market Committee Hyderabad and restore the Agriculture Produce Act 1939 and section 08 of Rule 1940 in its original shape.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Monday, the president Hyderabad Vegetable Market Association, Haji Altaf Memon and others said provincial government had constituted Market Committee Hyderabad without completing codal formalities.

They said a few months ago the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad had sought Names from Vegetable and Fruit Market Associations for constitution of market committee but none of them had been included in the committee.

The growers and traders will only accept that Market Committee in which their representatives could be included, Altaf Memon said and demanded that new committee should be constituted under section 08 of Rule 1940 of Agriculture Produce Act- 1939.

The General Secretary Grain Market Hyderabad Jalaluddi Qureshi, Abdul jabbar Arain of Vegetable Market, Najamuddin Qureshi of Fruit Market, Ziauddin Qureshi of Wholesaler Association and others were also present on the occasion.

