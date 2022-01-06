Sindh govt urged to take practical steps for protecting people from Omicron

Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI's) senior leader Imran Qureshi on Thursday said the cases of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, were increasing in Sindh and provincial government should take practical steps for its prevention so that people could be protected from this contagious disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI's) senior leader Imran Qureshi on Thursday said the cases of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, were increasing in Sindh and provincial government should take practical steps for its prevention so that people could be protected from this contagious disease.

In a statement, PTI leader said that last year there was a loss of life and property due to coronavirus from which people had not yet been able to get out.

He said that the provincial government and especially the Ministry of Health should immediately declare an emergency in the hospitals of the province with regard to Omicron so that this contagious disease could be dealt with in a timely manner.

He said that the condition of health centers in Sindh was very bad due to bad governance and corruption and people were compelled visit private hospitals for their treatment.

PTI leader demanded that drastic measures should be adopted for improving standard of health in Sindh so that people could be provided best health facilities like other provinces.