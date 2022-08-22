UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Using All Resources To Provide Relief To Rain-hit People: Fayyaz Butt

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Sindh govt using all resources to provide relief to rain-hit people: Fayyaz Butt

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Fayyaz Ali Butt on Monday said the Sindh government was using all its resources to help the rain-affected people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Fayyaz Ali Butt on Monday said the Sindh government was using all its resources to help the rain-affected people.

He said that the recent heavy rains had severely damaged the crops and property in Dadu district and its surroundings.

Fayyaz Ali said that Pakistan Peoples Party was with the people in this difficult time and "would provide all possible relief to the people using all our resources".

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Dadu Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University postpones ADA, ASA e ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University postpones ADA, ASA exams

40 seconds ago
 IGP awards cash reward to cop for saving drowning ..

IGP awards cash reward to cop for saving drowning girls

43 seconds ago
 KWCCIM inks MoUs with ISB, RWP, LHR, Multan Chambe ..

KWCCIM inks MoUs with ISB, RWP, LHR, Multan Chambers of Commerce

44 seconds ago
 Minister for increasing fish breeding, trout marke ..

Minister for increasing fish breeding, trout marketing

46 seconds ago
 Govt, opposition must focus on flood impacts, clim ..

Govt, opposition must focus on flood impacts, climate

4 minutes ago
 Chairman WSSCA visits Abbottabad city areas to rev ..

Chairman WSSCA visits Abbottabad city areas to review cleanliness measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.