Sindh govt using all resources to provide relief to rain-hit people: Fayyaz Butt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Fayyaz Ali Butt on Monday said the Sindh government was using all its resources to help the rain-affected people.

He said that the recent heavy rains had severely damaged the crops and property in Dadu district and its surroundings.

Fayyaz Ali said that Pakistan Peoples Party was with the people in this difficult time and "would provide all possible relief to the people using all our resources".