Sindh govt utilizing all available resources to cope with coronavirus: Murtaza Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Wednesday said all available resources were being utilized to implement the measures taken by the Sindh government to deal with the coronavirus and we as a nation could defeat this epidemic.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting, organized to tackle the coronavirus on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Wednesday, said a press statement.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Malir Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, SSP Malir Syed Ali Raza, DHO Malir Dr Ahmed Ali Memon and other stakeholders.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the decisions, made in the previous meeting that held on March 17.

The meeting was informed that a person who had come from abroad and shifted to the quarantine on Tuesday night and his or her test would be conducted on the next day.

The decision to appoint doctors was also made during the meeting.

Minister Baloch also visited the 100 beds quarantine center at Memon Goth Super Highway and reviewed the facilities being provided over there.

On this occasion, the minister asked the deputy commissioner Malir to write a letter to the chairman union council and councilors, asking them to identify the persons coming from abroad in Malir at the local level.

He said implementation of the Sindh government's orders would be ensured and hotels and markets would remain closed except grocery stores and medical stores.

The Sindh government was taking effective measures to tackle the deadly outbreak.

He said due to precautionary measures, we could cope with this epidemic. The people should cooperate with the government to save themselves from this viral infection, he added.