Sindh govt victimizing opposition: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday said the PPP provincial government believes in victimization of its political opponents while they are law-abiding people and they fully believe in law and justice and hope that courts would dole out justice to them.

Talking to media outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) here flanked by MPA Raja Azhar and a team of his lawyers, Haleem Adil said they believe in law and they have always presented them before courts. He said for the last 13 years Sindh has become a police state. He said the provincial government was busy in a political vendetta against them.

He said millions of acres of government lands in Sindh are under illegal occupation of the PPP people and they will soon hold a detailed press conference to tell the people of Sindh who has occupied how much government land in Sindh.

He said journalists and lawyers fully know that he has always raised a strong voice for the rights of the people of Sindh and challenged the corrupt ruling junta of this province.

He said the Sindh chief minister wanted to harm him to silence his voice. He said for this purpose they razed their farmhouses on February 6. They also razed structures on his 4-acre land besides lands of his brother Azeem Adil and his cousin Tariq Qureshi.

Haleem Adil said that he had led a protest rally against sugar mills mafia on January 3, 2018 and since then the PPP leadership is trying to punish him.

He said that from the day he became the opposition leader, the chief minister is worried about his seat. He said he has already demanded to make a judicial commission to probe into the matter of illegal occupation of government lands so that these lands could be retrieved.

He said the ministers of PPP government in Sindh are occupying government lands with help of fake back-dated orders. He said papers of many occupied lands have already been cancelled but these lands are still in illegal occupation. He said Imtiaz Sheikh is now putting fake signatures of Jam Sadiq and Abdullah Shah on fake orders regarding land allotment.

The opposition leader said the chief secretary Sindh and IGP Sindh are busy in slavery of the PPP rulers. He said attorney general is appointed by Murtaza Wahab.

He said Murtaza Wahab told lies that the court stay order was wrong. He thanked the court for doling out him justice. He said the court has ordered government officers not to take further action and record their statements before the court on February 23. He said he fully believes in the court.