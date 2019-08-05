Sindh Govt wants to dissolve HMC to impose administrator system: Acting Mayor

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The acting Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Suhail Mehmood Mashadi has expressed apprehension that the Sindh Government seemed poised to dissolve the corporation's council and impose an administrator on the HMC.

In a video statement released on his Facebook page on Sunday, Mashadi said the council had been elected with votes of the people but the provincial government wanted to impose the administrator system.

"The Haq Parast people of Hyderabad won't tolerate this robbery over their right," he warned.

He said he wanted to disclose many things and deplored that because Hyderabad was not a big city the electronic media did not give him proper coverage.

"I am using the platform of the social media under compulsion," he said.

Referring to July 29 torrential downpour, he said the city usually received 20 millimeter to 30 mm rain during monsoon but last week the cloudburst of 188 mm left the city specially the low lying areas submerged.

"A situation of urban flooding was created in the low lying areas," he noted.

He claimed that the prolonged power outages which continued for 2 to 3 days since the rainfall delayed the HMC's efforts to drain out the rainwater.

The acting Mayor said more heavy rains had been forecast for Hyderabad in the coming week.

He reiterated the concern that the Sindh government might sent the council packing and give authority of the HMC to a government official instead of the elected representatives.

However, he warned that the people of Hyderabad would resist such a bid.